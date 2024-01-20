Microsoft announces Russian hacker attack

Microsoft has stated that a Russian-backed hacking group has hacked some of its corporate email accounts.

Source: Microsoft

Details: The blog post mentioned that the company detected the attack on 12 January and had identified the perpetrators as the Russian-backed group Midnight Blizzard, also known as Nobelium.

Microsoft noted that the Russian hackers were able to gain access to a tiny percentage of Microsoft's corporate email accounts, including those of executives and employees in its cybersecurity, legal and other departments.

Quote: "The investigation indicates they were initially targeting email accounts for information related to Midnight Blizzard itself. We are in the process of notifying employees whose email was accessed."

Details: The blog post added that "beginning in late November 2023, the threat actor used a ‘password spray’ attack".

Microsoft also emphasised that the attack was not the result of vulnerabilities in the company's products or services.

It pointed out that this attack highlights the ongoing risk posed to organisations by groups like Midnight Blizzard.

