Special Operations Forces come close to Russians and destroy observation posts – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 January 2024, 17:34
Special Operations Forces come close to Russians and destroy observation posts – video
Stock photo: 73rd Marine Special Operations Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian observation posts and killed five Russians in Kherson Oblast.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces

Details: It is noted that while conducting special reconnaissance on the southern front, the operators of the 73rd Naval Centre of the SOF notice Russian observation posts and personnel.

To kill Russians, the UAV crew inflicted fire damage on the targets using a thermal imaging drone with a discharge system. After that, the SOF combat group moved out for the mop-up operation of observation posts.

Quote: "Despite heavy enemy artillery fire, the operators came close to the enemy, took favourable positions and began direct actions.

As a result of the professional work of SOF soldiers, enemy observation posts were destroyed, and five enemy servicemen were killed. In the future, this will allow us to control more sections on this front."

Subjects: Special Operations ForceswarKherson Oblast
