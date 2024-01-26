All Sections
Ukrainian tennis player reaches Grand Slam women's doubles final first time in her career

Friday, 26 January 2024, 09:52
Liudmyla Kichenok. Photo: Facebook

The Ukrainian tennis player Liudmyla Kichenok will play in the women's doubles final at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. She won the semifinal at the Australian Open together with her partner, Latvian player Jeļena Ostapenko.

Source: Suspilne.Sport

Details: Kichenok and Ostapenko lost only one set in four matches on their way to the semifinals, winning the rest. 

This marks the third time that Ukraine will be represented in the finals of the women's doubles events in the Grand Slam.

Before this, Alona and Kateryna Bondarenko won the title in Melbourne in 2008, while Olena Tatarkova lost the doubles final at Wimbledon in 1999. 

Kichenok will play in the Grand Slam finals for the second time. She won the mixed doubles title with Croatia's Mate Pavić at Wimbledon 2023.

The Ukrainian player and her Latvian partner will face the second-seeded pair in the Australian Open final − Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan and Elise Mertens from Belgium. The match will take place on January 28th.

