EU will allocate €50 billion, there are "three or four scenarios" – Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 17:50
Olha Stefanishyna. Stock photo: Getty Images

There is no danger of Ukraine being left without funding from the EU: the decision on providing an additional €50 billion in financial aid for Kyiv for the next four years will definitely be adopted.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, cited by Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I would like to address all Ukrainians and say that there is no danger of Ukraine being left without EU funding: this decision will definitely be adopted.

We have at least three or four scenarios of how this decision may be made, but we are aiming for the best and most predictable one for us – €50 billion over four years, voted for by the consensus of all states."

Stefanishyna is currently on a visit to Brussels, where it was revealed that the EU has begun "screening Ukraine" ahead of the start of its EU membership negotiations.

A special meeting of the European Council will be held on 1 February at which EU leaders and governments will make decisions on amendments to the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027.

The European Commission’s proposals provide for a four-year €50 billion Ukraine Facility to be set up to ensure stable support for Ukraine both now and in the long term, during the country’s post-war reconstruction.

Earlier, Hungary stated that it may lift its veto from the €50 billion aid package on condition that the funding will be reviewed every year. According to media reports, the European Commission is ready to accept certain conditions from Budapest.

Subjects: EUUkrainemoney
