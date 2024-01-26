Russia loses at least 3,000 officers since beginning of full-scale invasion

Russia has lost at least 3,079 officers in total since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine; it was possible to identify and confirm the death of 43,014 Russian soldiers (without militants from Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts).

Source: an investigation by BBC and Mediazona

Quote: "In total, since the beginning of the [full-scale] invasion, the death of 3,079 officers has been confirmed. 800 of them were in the rank of major and above.

At the same time, the loss of junior officers affects the combat capability of units most of all. As of today, it is known about the death of 2,278 soldiers with the rank from lieutenant to captain."

Details: Journalists, together with volunteers, identified and were able to confirm the death of at least 43,014 Russian soldiers. The statistics include only confirmed deaths. It also does not take into account the militants of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "We assume that our list may contain at least half as many names of the dead as are actually buried in Russia. We concluded by systematically studying the situation in cemeteries in 70 Russian localities. So, according to the most cautious estimate, by the end of September, Russia could have lost 86,000 people dead."

Background:

In September 2023, the death of at least 33,236 Russian military personnel was confirmed.

