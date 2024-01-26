All Sections
US in OSCE: Putin's goals have not changed, he wants Ukraine destroyed

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 January 2024, 00:55
Vladimir Putin. Photo: kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin's goals for Ukraine remain unchanged: he wants to destroy Ukraine as an independent state and subjugate its people.

Source: Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE, at a meeting of the Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: According to Carpenter, next February will mark ten years since Russia began its aggression against Ukraine with the illegal invasion and occupation of Crimea. Additionally, the month of February "marks a full two years since Russia, aided by Belarus, launched its full-scale war against a fellow participating State."

He added that Russia's New Year attacks on Ukrainian cities are a "stark reminder to the world that President Putin’s objective remains unchanged.  He seeks to obliterate Ukraine as an independent state and subjugate its people, denying them their democratic voice and sovereignty"

Carpenter noted that "the words of Putin and his accomplices" speak volumes in this regard: "On January 16, Putin openly described to his officials in Moscow the Ukrainian territory Russia currently occupies as "conquests."  There can be no doubt that the Kremlin views its war in imperialistic terms."

"It is clear, Putin and his cronies see Ukraine not as a sovereign, independent state, but as a prize piece of real estate for an imagined Kremlin-run empire filled not with free people but by a population they hold in contempt and seek to bend to their will by force.

The vast majority of Ukrainians know their destiny lies in Europe, not under Russian subjugation.  Ukraine’s people have chosen democracy, the rule of law, and a European and Trans-Atlantic path.  Ukraine’s people have chosen to fight to defend their homes, their freedom, and their country’s independence.  Ukraine must win this fight, and the United States stands with Ukraine."

