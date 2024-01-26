Russians increase number of assaults in Tavriia Operational Strategic Group zone of responsibility

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, says that Russian troops have become more active on the Tavriia front, conducting more offensive and assault operations.

Source: Tarnavskyi, in his comments to Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Quote: "The Russian occupiers have increased the number of their offensive and assault operations. In the operating zone of Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, the enemy launched ten air strikes, conducted 50 combat clashes and carried out 624 attacks."

Details: The commander added that the Ukrainian military holds the defence and conducts intense actions in certain areas.

According to Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the total losses of the Russian occupiers during the previous day (25 January) on this front were 480 military personnel, and 23 pieces of equipment were destroyed, not counting drones.

Forces of the Operational Strategic Group destroyed two Russian ammunition depots, as well as 161 drones.

