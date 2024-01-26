All Sections
Russian attack drones fly over Ukraine, explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 January 2024, 21:50
Iranian-made attack drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched attack drones from Ukraine’s south on the evening of 26 January; explosions were heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram; Suspilne news outlet

Quote: "There is a threat of a Shahed drone attack in the oblasts where an air-raid warning has been issued.

Groups of UAVs are flying from Kherson Oblast through Mykolaiv Oblast and towards Kirovohrad Oblast (in the north-westerly direction)."

Details: As of 20:28, an air-raid warning was issued in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The military reported at 21:13 that the UAVs in Kirovohrad Oblast had changed their direction to the north.

Update: At 21:30, it was reported that the groups of UAVs moving from Kirovohrad Oblast were entering Cherkasy Oblast (heading north).

At 22:05, the Air Force reported that the UAVs were near Kropyvnytskyi. Suspilne journalists reported that explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi.

Later, the military wrote that another group of attack UAVs was in Kirovohrad Oblast, heading for Kremenchuk.

A threat of attack UAVs was reported in Poltava Oblast at 22:51. 

At 23:46, the all-clear was given regarding the threat of Shahed UAVs in Poltava Oblast and throughout Ukraine.

