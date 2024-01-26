There is no threat of Denmark's supply of F-16 to Ukraine being disrupted – Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said there is no threat of disruption of the programme to transfer F-16 fighter jets from Denmark to Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Mykolaiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "I thank Lars for his assurances that Denmark’s preparations for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets are going according to plan. So far, there is no threat of this programme being disrupted," Kuleba said.

He added that this means that Denmark is keeping its word, and the F-16 fighters that Copenhagen promised Kyiv will be the first ones to be delivered to Ukraine.

Kuleba called the move to provide F-16s to Kyiv a historic one and said that "everything is going according to plan."

Background:

The Pentagon expects that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 fighter jets this year, as well as the relevant infrastructure and spare parts.

Earlier, Norway completed the transfer of two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots.

At the end of December, the first group of Ukrainian pilots received basic training from the Royal Air Force and went to Denmark to learn how to fly F-16s.

