All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There is no threat of Denmark's supply of F-16 to Ukraine being disrupted – Foreign Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 22:26
There is no threat of Denmark's supply of F-16 to Ukraine being disrupted – Foreign Minister
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said there is no threat of disruption of the programme to transfer F-16 fighter jets from Denmark to Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Mykolaiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "I thank Lars for his assurances that Denmark’s preparations for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets are going according to plan. So far, there is no threat of this programme being disrupted," Kuleba said.

Advertisement:

He added that this means that Denmark is keeping its word, and the F-16 fighters that Copenhagen promised Kyiv will be the first ones to be delivered to Ukraine.

Kuleba called the move to provide F-16s to Kyiv a historic one and said that "everything is going according to plan."

Background:

  • The Pentagon expects that Ukraine will receive the first F-16 fighter jets this year, as well as the relevant infrastructure and spare parts.
  • Earlier, Norway completed the transfer of two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots.
  • At the end of December, the first group of Ukrainian pilots received basic training from the Royal Air Force and went to Denmark to learn how to fly F-16s.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaDenmarkfighter jets
Advertisement:

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

updatedFormer Chairman of Ukraine's Supreme Court released from pre-trial detention centre

President's Office announces members of working group for Ukraine's NATO integration

updatedNew draft law on mobilisation: Only those with military training to be accepted for civil service

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine needs Taurus missiles but not for attacks on Moscow
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukrainians captured in Somalia with his African counterpart
Ukraine wants to arrange conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
00:22
UPDATEDRussia strikes hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast using aerial bombs, four injured – photo
23:47
Three Moldovan companies sold US$15 million worth of aircraft parts to Russia
23:32
updatedRussians strike civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with drones
23:20
"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video
22:50
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record
22:16
Ukraine receives US$390 million from Japan under World Bank projects
22:09
Orbán fears Ukraine's EU accession due to further US influence – media
21:54
Russian occupation forces launch airstrike on Kupiansk district and attack Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast
21:38
Russians attack Kherson, damaging shops, house and power grid – video
21:13
US Under Secretary of State: Putin will get "nice surprises" on battlefield in 2024
All News
Advertisement: