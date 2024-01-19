All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukrainians captured in Somalia with his African counterpart

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 January 2024, 07:53
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukrainians captured in Somalia with his African counterpart
Dmytro Kuleba and Ali Omar. Photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has stated that he has discussed the issue of Ukrainian civilians captured in Somalia with his counterpart Ali Omar, Somalia’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Kuleba: "I spoke with Somalia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Omar on the situation regarding the Ukrainian citizens captured in Somalia and ways to resolve it."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that the parties also agreed to sign a memorandum on establishing diplomatic relations.

"When this happens, there will not be a single African country with which Ukraine has not established diplomatic relations," Kuleba said.

In addition, the parties discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the African Union.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that a UN helicopter carrying four Ukrainians and five foreigners had been captured by anti-government forces in Somalia. The names of those taken prisoner have been confirmed, and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry immediately placed the situation under special control.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaForeign Affairs MinistryUkrainians
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine wants to arrange conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Putin will keep fighting wars until he dies. What's the point of negotiations? – Kuleba
Even if we run out of weapons, we'll fight with shovels – Ukrainian Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: