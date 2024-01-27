All Sections
US forces attack Houthi military infrastructure overnight

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 09:44
Yemen's Houthi supporters Rally Against Israel, U.S. And UK. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported that its forces struck a Houthi anti-ship missile as it was being prepared to be launched into the Red Sea on the night of 26-27 January.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The anti-ship missile deployed in Houthi-controlled Yemen reportedly posed "an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region".

"US Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels," a CENTCOM message on Twitter reads.

Background: Earlier, Central Command also reported that the USS Carney missile destroyer had destroyed an anti-ship missile that Yemeni Houthi rebels had launched on the ship.

Tensions in the Red Sea have increased since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, which accounts for half of global seaborne trade, have impacted prices in many countries. Concerns have also grown that the consequences of Israel's war against Hamas may destabilise the Middle East.

The media reported earlier that US President Joe Biden’s administration is developing plans for a prolonged military campaign against the Houthis in Yemen.

Subjects: USA
