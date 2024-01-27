All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Senate negotiators agree on border deal – CNN

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 27 January 2024, 07:58
US Senate negotiators agree on border deal – CNN
Capitol Dome. Stock photo: Getty Images

Participants in US Senate negotiations have reached an agreement on a new deal that aims to significantly restrict the illegal flow of migrants across the southern US border and unlock the possibility of providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Source: CNN with reference to its sources

Details: The Senate agreement is expected to be disclosed next week. 

Advertisement:

It includes a series of changes, including speeding up the processing of asylum claims. 

CNN noted that "the details provide a new window into high-profile negotiations that have been going on for months" as Senate leaders hope to unlock the issue of assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan "as domestic and international crises loom".

The agreement will also put pressure on Republicans, who must decide whether to "greenlight these new authorities" or reject this agreement to appease former President Donald Trump. 

President Joe Biden, regarding the agreement, stated that it is tough but fair.

"What’s been negotiated would – if passed into law – be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country," he said, adding, "It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law."

Previously: Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said the Senate bill on the border and aid to Ukraine, as well as other countries, will not be approved in the House of Representatives if reports of its terms are true.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his belief that the US Congress would approve additional funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

Before that, the US stated that it was necessary to make a decision on assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the next few months would be critical.

According to media reports, key aides to US President Joe Biden warned at a closed-door meeting in Congress that without approval of additional military aid to Ukraine, significant difficulties could arise at the frontline.

Background: The bill provides for more than US$60 billion to support Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel and the same amount for measures to counter illegal migration on the southern border.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAborderaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
USA
US working on new aid strategy for Ukraine – WР
Il-76 crash: US interested in getting as much information as possible
US House speaker says Senate's bill on aid to Ukraine "dead on arrival"
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: