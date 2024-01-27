US Senate negotiators agree on border deal – CNN

Participants in US Senate negotiations have reached an agreement on a new deal that aims to significantly restrict the illegal flow of migrants across the southern US border and unlock the possibility of providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Details: The Senate agreement is expected to be disclosed next week.

It includes a series of changes, including speeding up the processing of asylum claims.

CNN noted that "the details provide a new window into high-profile negotiations that have been going on for months" as Senate leaders hope to unlock the issue of assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan "as domestic and international crises loom".

The agreement will also put pressure on Republicans, who must decide whether to "greenlight these new authorities" or reject this agreement to appease former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden, regarding the agreement, stated that it is tough but fair.

"What’s been negotiated would – if passed into law – be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country," he said, adding, "It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law."

Previously: Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said the Senate bill on the border and aid to Ukraine, as well as other countries, will not be approved in the House of Representatives if reports of its terms are true.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his belief that the US Congress would approve additional funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

Before that, the US stated that it was necessary to make a decision on assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the next few months would be critical.

According to media reports, key aides to US President Joe Biden warned at a closed-door meeting in Congress that without approval of additional military aid to Ukraine, significant difficulties could arise at the frontline.

Background: The bill provides for more than US$60 billion to support Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel and the same amount for measures to counter illegal migration on the southern border.

