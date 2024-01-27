All Sections
Il-76 crash: US interested in getting as much information as possible

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 27 January 2024, 00:52
Il-76 crash: US interested in getting as much information as possible
Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has continued to monitor the issue of the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft crash and has been interested in obtaining as many details as possible related to the incident.

Source: Ukrinform citing John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator, at a briefing

Quote: "We’re watching this and we’re — we’re certainly interested in getting as much information as we can."

Details: Kirby also noted that the US cannot make any official conclusions at this stage.

Background:

Subjects: warUSA
