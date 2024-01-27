Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia

Aftermath of a drone strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Yurii Malashko on Telegram

Russian attack drones attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday evening, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Source: Yurii Malashko, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Оblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Hostile UAVs attacked the oblast centre. The Defence Forces units were responding.

Preliminary, the attack resulted in the downing of enemy UAVs.

One of the infrastructure facilities was hit. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene."

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones from the south on Saturday evening.

At 19:17, Ukraine's Air Force reported a hostile drone near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

As of 21:28, air-raid warning remains in effect in the oblast.

