74 combat engagements with Russians took place over the last day – General Staff

Ukrainian military equipment. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

74 combat engagements took place over the past day.

Source: General Staff report on Facebook

Details: In total, the Russians launched 7 missiles, conducted 10 air strikes, and carried out 86 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems, directed at both troops and civilian settlements.

Acts of terrorism by the Russian armed forces have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. An educational institution, residential buildings and other pieces of civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian forces struck again, using 8 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all of the Russian drones.

Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast and Rozhkovychi in Sumy Oblast suffered air strikes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increase the density of minefields along the national border in Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks were repelled near Synkivka and east of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 6 attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled four enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who is still attempting to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are holding their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 21 attacks near Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka and another 5 attacks near Pervomaisk and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Mariinka front, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the Russian forces near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where 22 attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarske front, the enemy didn’t launch any offensives.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, our soldiers repelled an attack north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to expand their lodgement. Despite significant losses, the Russians are still attempting to drive our units from their positions; carrying out 8 unsuccessful assault operations over the past day.

At the same time, our soldiers are actively inflicting manpower and equipment losses upon the Russian forces, causing attrition along the entire contact line.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 6 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. Ukrainian air defence forces also intercepted one Kh-59 guided missile.

Missile troops struck at 1 artillery unit and 1 Russian electronic warfare station.

