Zaluzhnyi marking day of historic battle near Kruty: Ukrainian soldiers fight Russian aggressor once again

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 January 2024, 11:38
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

On the anniversary of the Battle of Kruty (29 January), Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has stated that Ukraine was, is and will be free and independent.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "On 29 January 1918, the Ukrainian People's Republic army fulfilled its combat duty on the field near Kruty – it stopped the Russian invaders marching towards Kyiv.

106 years have passed, and today Ukrainian soldiers are once again fighting Russian invaders along the entire front line and proving every minute that Ukraine was, is and will be free and independent."

Details: Zaluzhnyi added that Ukrainians honour the memory of those who gave their lives in the battle of Kruty, which "became a symbol of heroism and self-sacrifice of the younger generation in the fight against the aggressor" and expressed gratitude to everyone defending the country, its independence and its future.

For reference: The Battle of Kruty, which took place in January 1918, was a major battle during the Ukrainian-Soviet War following the Russian Revolution of 1917. It occurred near the Kruty railway station, roughly 130 kilometres northeast of Kyiv. The battle involved a small Ukrainian force, made up mainly of students and cadets from Kyiv military schools, who bravely defended the station against a much larger Bolshevik (Soviet) army.

Even though they were heavily outnumbered, the Ukrainian defenders fought fiercely to protect Kyiv from the advancing Russian forces. The heroic resistance of Ukrainian soldiers at Kruty eventually became a symbol of national pride and resistance for Ukraine. The Battle of Kruty is remembered as a crucial moment in Ukrainian history.

