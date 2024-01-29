All Sections
Zelenskyy: Surpassing Russia in quality of drone operations is one of this year's priority tasks

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 29 January 2024, 20:44
Zelenskyy: Surpassing Russia in quality of drone operations is one of this year's priority tasks
Photo: President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he discussed the situation with drones in Ukraine at a conference call.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 29 January 

Quote: "A separate conversation was held on drones: the issues of production, supply, and provision [of drones – ed.] for the units. It is clear that this is one of the main tasks of the year – to keep ahead of the enemy in the quality of drone operations. The more successful Ukrainian drones are, from FPV to strategic drones, the more lives of our warriors we will save."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, the situation at the front line was discussed at the conference, as was the report of Ukraine’s defence intelligence.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the first half of the year's strategy for working with Ukraine’s EU neighbours was also discussed.

The government officials also discussed the details of intergovernmental cooperation with Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Bulgaria.

