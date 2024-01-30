All Sections
Mobile internet blocked in Russian oblasts due to air defence set up

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 04:38
A man with a phone. Illustration: Pixabay

Russia may be upgrading its air defence umbrella in the deep rear as mobile internet has been blocked in several oblasts.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW); Russian outlet Kommersant

Details: Russian news outlet Kommersant reported on 29 January that the Russian Digital Development Ministry instructed the Russian authorities in Leningrad, Novgorod and Pskov oblasts to block 4G (LTE) internet connection until 30 January so that Russian officials could "fine-tune" anti-drone and air defence systems.

Prior to that, Leningrad, Novgorod and Pskov oblasts had announced disruptions in the operation of 4G (LTE) internet from 25 to 30 January due to technical adjustments to the "radio frequency spectrum". Such efforts were "planned at the federal level".

Kommersant stated that Russian radio-electronic warfare (EW) systems and mobile internet providers operate at frequencies permitted by the Russian State Commission on Radio Frequencies and a Kommersant source said indiscriminate use of electronic warfare equipment could create obstacles for mobile data transmission.

ISW noted that it is unclear what impact internet operations might have on the redirection of EW systems or the roll-out of new capabilities, and vice versa. Russian forces could be testing new EW capabilities and shutting down internet services in advance to avoid sudden disruptions. 

ISW believed Russian officials might also be restricting internet access to conceal the movement of conventional air defence systems within Russia.

The drone strikes in Leningrad Oblast on 18 and 21 January indicate that the Russian air defence systems in Russia's northwest may be improperly deployed and ineffectively defending against drones launched from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Kommersant source stated that the temporary internet outages could be related to the security arrangements for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

