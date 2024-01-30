All Sections
Ukrainian forces kill nearly 1,000 Russian troops and destroy 30 artillery systems and Su-34 fighter jet over past 24 hours

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 30 January 2024, 08:53
Ukrainian forces kill nearly 1,000 Russian troops and destroy 30 artillery systems and Su-34 fighter jet over past 24 hours
Ukrainian militants. Stock photo: The General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed over 900 Russian soldiers, destroyed 10 tanks and 31 artillery systems and downed a Russian aircraft over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff has reported.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 384,140 (+960) military personnel;
  • 6,300 (+10) tanks;
  • 11,725 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,144 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 972 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 663 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,084 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,846 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,191 (+42) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,448 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

Update: Andrii Kovalov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specified on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians lost a Su-34 fighter jet in Luhansk Oblast.

