Latvia's ruling coalition prepares to ban grain imports from Russia and Belarus

The ruling coalition in Latvia has reached an agreement to ban grain imports from Russia and Belarus.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Delfi, a Latvian news outlet

Details: Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa (Unity party), Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze (Union of Greens and Farmers) and Andris Šuvajevs, leader of the Progressive party, announced following a ruling coalition meeting on 29 January that they are going to prepare and pass a draft law banning grain imports in February.

Latvia has been discussing the possibility of banning grain imports from Russia and Belarus for a long time, but until now the coalition believed this decision should be taken at the EU level, with a unilateral ban making no sense because Russian grain might end up in Latvia via other EU countries.

Last week, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that he supported Latvia banning the import of Russian grain unilaterally.

