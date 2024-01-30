All Sections
Ukraine and Belgium plan joint arms production

European PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 09:03
Ukraine and Belgium plan joint arms production
Belgium and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and Belgium have signed a memorandum seeking to boost bilateral relations, particularly in defence-related manufacturing.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Details: The memorandum outlines the intention to implement joint projects aimed at increasing the potential and production volumes of the Ukrainian defence industry, said Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister.

"This is essential in the context of developing the domestic defence industry, establishing joint ventures with partners, and localising defence production in Ukraine. This is one of our priorities," he said.

The deputy minister added that the plans include joint production of certain types and categories of weapons, organising repairs, and training specialists and technicians.

Furthermore, the press release goes on to note that other activities to develop a modern defence industry in Ukraine are planned.

"Ukraine is keenly interested in establishing joint ventures that will operate in line with international standards. I am confident that there will be further fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation," Havryliuk stressed.

Background:

  • Earlier, after a telephone conversation with his Belgian counterpart, Ludivine Dedonder, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov announced that Belgium will allocate €611 million in military aid to Ukraine this year.
  • Last autumn, Belgium announced that it would send several F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine starting in 2025.
  • Admiral Michel Hofman, Chief of the General Staff of the Belgian Army, believes that European nations should take the Russian threat seriously and be prepared for the possibility that Russia may attack its other neighbours in the future.

