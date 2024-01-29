All Sections
Russians significantly increase use of drones in Ukraine's south

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 29 January 2024, 15:58
Russians significantly increase use of drones in Ukraine's south
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops in Ukraine's south have significantly increased their use of drones: more than 80 were recorded as having been used by the Russians in just one day.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "The enemy does not cease their activity in the area of the Right Bank. The liberated territories in the immediate vicinity of the water are being particularly affected by regular bombardments and the use of drones. The enemy has reinforced this component very strongly, using more than 80 units per day in our area of responsibility alone. This is mainly in Kherson Oblast."

Details: Humeniuk said the Russians are using FPV drones capable of dropping fragmentation munitions, as well as other modifications, including reconnaissance modifications.

She also clarified that the Russians are launching drones from the Kinburn Spit in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

Humeniuk noted that the Russians are constantly changing their tactics as they seek ways of bypassing Ukrainian air defence systems. "The Russians are testing different altitudes to launch the Shaheds, tending to [launch them over] the Black Sea, which makes it difficult for mobile fire groups to navigate by sound, and using the temporarily occupied territory as the main route for the Shaheds," the spokeswoman said.

Subjects: wardronesUkraineRussia
