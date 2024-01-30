All Sections
EU leaders to pledge to continue military support for Ukraine on 2 February

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 12:55
EU leaders will reaffirm their commitment to providing "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine in the future at the 2 February summit.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Quote from the draft conclusions of the meeting: "The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles."

Details: It is reported that the summit's draft conclusions leave open the question of whether EU leaders will also promise to allocate another €5 billion to the European Peace Fund to help Ukraine, which is used to finance the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Reuters, which reviewed the draft conclusions, notes that the idea of allocating an additional €5 billion is included in the draft text in square brackets − this indicates that this issue is still being discussed.

The main topic of the Brussels summit is an attempt to reach an agreement on a package of four-year financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion, which Hungary blocked at the previous summit in December.

Background:

  • Earlier, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that Ukrainians don’t have to worry about support from the European Union weakening.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to use the EU summit on 1 February to call on member states to send more weapons to Ukraine.
  • The European Commission believes that the EU will be able to produce a million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine until the spring of this year despite the process slowing down.

