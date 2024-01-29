10-year deterrence: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

The Council of the European Union at a meeting in Brussels. Photo: newsroom.consilium.europa.eu

The Council of the European Union has extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months in response to its aggression against Ukraine.

Source: communiqué of the Council of the European Union, reports European Pravda

Details: The sanctions were extended for the next six months, until 31 July 2024.

This decision concerns all of the economic sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia since the first restrictions in July 2014.

The communiqué stated that the EU believes it is necessary to maintain all sanctions as long as Russia uses force and violates international law.

The final, 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia was approved in December 2023, and it concerns Russian diamonds.

By the second anniversary of the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, the European Union is preparing the next round of sanctions. According to media reports, the restrictions will affect Russian aluminium.

