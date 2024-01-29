Russians launch 6 missile attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts – General Staff

A total 51 combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone over the course of the last 24 hours. The Russian army has launched six attacks with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on civilian infrastructure of the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and Muzykivka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of Ukraine from 29 January

Quote: "Over the past day the aircraft of the Defence Forces struck 14 areas where manpower, armament and military equipment of the enemy were concentrated.

Advertisement:

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two means of air defence, four artillery systems and a radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy."

Details: The Russians also launched 64 airstrikes and 45 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems.

On the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka and to the east of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of Ukrainian forces to no avail.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Terny in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks near the settlement of Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positioning to no avail.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled eight attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and five more attacks near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of Ukrainian forces to no avail.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians tried to improve their tactical positioning six times in the area, but had no success.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack north of the settlement of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians persist in their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They have tried to assault the positions of Ukrainian forces seven times over the past day.

Support UP or become our patron!