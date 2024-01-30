Russians attempt to advance on 8 fronts, Ukrainian forces repel about 60 attacks over past 24 hours – General Staff

The Russians launched attacks along the entire front line over the past 24 hours, with a total of 70 combat engagements occurring. The Russian army conducted 10 missile strikes using S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on civilian infrastructure in the town of Myrnohrad, the village of Lysivka (Donetsk Oblast), and the settlement of Muzykivka (Kherson Oblast). They also delivered 114 airstrikes and carried out 99 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 January

Quote from the General Staff: "The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs overnight. Air defence forces and assets destroyed 15 enemy drones."

Details: Russian air strikes targeted the following settlements: Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast); Velykyi Burluk, Hatne, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Stelmakhivka, Novoiehorivka, Bilohorivka, Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Siversk, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, New-York, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Shliakhove, Beryslav and Kozatske (Kherson Oblast).

Russian artillery struck over 130 populated areas in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka and east of the village of Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and the village of Terniv (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 8 more near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled eight Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 Russian attacks near the village of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attacks west of the settlement of Verbove and the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold. The Russians mounted 8 unsuccessful assault operations in the area over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck 20 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 2 Russian air defence systems, 4 artillery pieces and an electronic warfare unit.

