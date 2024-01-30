Ukrainian forces hit Russian radar station in occupied Crimea

The Ukrainian forces successfully hit a radar station belonging to the Russians in occupied Crimea on the morning of 30 January.

Source: The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully hit an air defence radar station near the village of Rozdolne in temporarily occupied Crimea on the morning of 30 January."

Background: In a morning report, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukraine's Rocket Forces had struck a Russian electronic warfare station, without specifying the location.

