Russians attack Korabelnyi district in Kherson, injuring man

Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi District in the city of Kherson at 06:00 on 31 January, injuring a civilian.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "About two hours ago, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of another Russian attack on the Korabelnyi District of Kherson.

He is currently hospitalised with a blast injury and damage to the blood vessels in the back of his knee. Doctors assess his condition as moderate."

