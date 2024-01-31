Russians attack Korabelnyi district in Kherson, injuring man
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 08:53
Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi District in the city of Kherson at 06:00 on 31 January, injuring a civilian.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "About two hours ago, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of another Russian attack on the Korabelnyi District of Kherson.
He is currently hospitalised with a blast injury and damage to the blood vessels in the back of his knee. Doctors assess his condition as moderate."
