Ukraine self-sufficient in natural gas needs for first heating season in history

Ukraine has met all of its gas needs for the current winter heating season using only domestically produced natural gas, marking the first time in history the nation has been able to do so. As of now, there are about 10 billion cubic metres of gas in storage.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "We are going through this heating season using our own gas for the first time in Ukraine's history," he said.

Details: The prime minister emphasised that Naftogaz of Ukraine and the state gas producing company UkrGasVydobuvannya increased production volumes by 11%, a large part of which comes from newly-opened gas wells.

"We currently have about 10 billion cubic metres of gas in our storage facilities. And we are actually making it through this heating season using only Ukrainian-produced gas," Shmyhal noted.

He stressed that Ukraine is also making it through the winter with a stable electrical grid.

Background: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine would be able to provide itself with domestically produced gas as early as in 2024.

