Ukraine's PM says all EU states have preliminarily agreed to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that all 27 EU member states have agreed to support a four-year, €50 billion programme for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Shmyhal during a government meeting on 26 January, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We expect the EU to approve the Ukraine Facility, a new four-year, €50 billion programme to support Ukraine, on 1 February. We can preliminarily confirm that all 27 EU members have agreed to support this programme," Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

Details: Therefore, the prime minister expects that this year, the EU will be able to provide financial assistance to Ukraine at around the same level as in 2023.

Besides, the official said the US President Joe Biden’s administration intends to provide Ukraine with US$11.8 billion in budget support this year. "We expect a positive decision by the US Congress on this issue shortly," Shmyhal stressed.

Background:

Hungary has not yet officially announced that it has reconsidered its opposition to the €50 billion, four-year Ukraine Facility programme to support Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported, citing its own sources, that Hungary would drop its objections to the creation of a €5 billion annual military assistance fund for Ukraine.

On Friday, 26 January, Politico noted that EU leaders are ready to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocks the approval of €50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine at the 1 February summit.

