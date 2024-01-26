All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's PM says all EU states have preliminarily agreed to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 16:20
Ukraine's PM says all EU states have preliminarily agreed to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that all 27 EU member states have agreed to support a four-year, €50 billion programme for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Shmyhal during a government meeting on 26 January, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We expect the EU to approve the Ukraine Facility, a new four-year, €50 billion programme to support Ukraine, on 1 February. We can preliminarily confirm that all 27 EU members have agreed to support this programme," Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

Advertisement:

Details: Therefore, the prime minister expects that this year, the EU will be able to provide financial assistance to Ukraine at around the same level as in 2023.

Besides, the official said the US President Joe Biden’s administration intends to provide Ukraine with US$11.8 billion in budget support this year. "We expect a positive decision by the US Congress on this issue shortly," Shmyhal stressed.

Background: 

  • Hungary has not yet officially announced that it has reconsidered its opposition to the €50 billion, four-year Ukraine Facility programme to support Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported, citing its own sources, that Hungary would drop its objections to the creation of a €5 billion annual military assistance fund for Ukraine.
  • On Friday, 26 January, Politico noted that EU leaders are ready to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocks the approval of €50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine at the 1 February summit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ShmyhalEUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Shmyhal
Ukraine's and Slovakia's PMs sign joint statement emphasising trust and respect
Ukrainian PM confident meeting with Slovak PM will open new page in relations between countries
Ukrainian and Slovak PMs commence talks in Uzhhorod – video
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: