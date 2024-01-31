Russians attack Kherson, damaging shops, house and power grid – video

The Russian military have attacked Kherson in the evening, damaging shops, a house and the power grid in one of the districts.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Roman Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko reported a hit in the central part of the city.

Prokudin added that one of the hits was in the Dniprovskyi district. A house and shops were damaged there, as well as the power grid.

He also posted a video of the moment of the hit.

