Russians attack Kherson, damaging shops, house and power grid – video
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 21:38
The Russian military have attacked Kherson in the evening, damaging shops, a house and the power grid in one of the districts.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Roman Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Mrochko reported a hit in the central part of the city.
Prokudin added that one of the hits was in the Dniprovskyi district. A house and shops were damaged there, as well as the power grid.
He also posted a video of the moment of the hit.
