"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko (alias Redis), Commander of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, made a speech by videolink to delegates at the EstMil.tech 2024 military conference in Tallinn, Estonia, on 25 January.

Quote: "A lot of things work when the enemy is running around in slippers and riding camels, but they don’t work against regular troops in a major land war where the enemy has superiority in all aspects, including the use of technology. That is why we reached a conclusion that has become the basis of the current training concept in the 12th Azov Brigade: the best weapon is a motivated, well-trained, disciplined soldier, and his best assistant is the latest reliable technology. I believe that the future belongs to a unified system that includes the comprehensive development of not only weapons and technology, but also our most valuable resource – infantry."

Details: Prokopenko stressed that most of the latest technology does not work if the enemy has a well-developed air defence system and powerful electronic warfare.

He argues that in almost 10 years of Russia's war against Ukraine, there has been tremendous technological progress in the field of automated battle management systems and robotics, which has significantly increased the level of commanders' awareness and made troops more effective.

Quote: "The role of the soldier on the battlefield seems to be becoming less and less important every year. Many believe that artificial intelligence will completely replace soldiers on the battlefield in the near future. Of course, technology is the future, but first and foremost, war is an art, not just a technology race in which soldiers begin to stagnate because of the idea that robotic technology will completely replace them."

