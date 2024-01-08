All Sections
Russia deploys about 35,000 Russian guardsmen in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 05:42
Russia deploys about 35,000 Russian guardsmen in occupied territories
RUSSIAN GUARDSMEN AT WAR IN UKRAINE. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

Russia has deployed about 35,000 Russian guardsmen in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), as reported by the resistance movement. 

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "According to data provided by the Ukrainian underground, as of January 2024, the Russian Federation concentrated about 35,000 Russian Guardsmen on TOT. 

Half of them are regular formations, which are divided into brigades, 5 battalion-tactical groups and 44 tactical groups.

The rest are more than 100 consolidated units, which are imported from the territory of the Russian Federation on a rotational basis. Combined units are formed from among employees of the riot police and SOBR (Special Rapid Response Unit)."

Details: The NRC notes that, in addition to service vehicles and armoured combat vehicles, these units are armed with tanks, artillery systems and helicopters.

"And they use this entire range of weapons to subdue those who disagree with the Russian occupation," the resistance says. 

These units were also deployed to guard "polling stations" in the temporarily occupied territories during the sham referendum in September 2022 and sham elections in September 2023. The resistance adds that, in addition to conducting combat operations against the civilian population, Russian guardsmen actively participate in propaganda events in educational institutions. 

"They also play the role of force projection by constantly patrolling populated areas in armoured combat vehicles and in full equipment," the statement reads.

Subjects: occupationRussia
