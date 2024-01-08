Air defence downs 8 Shahed drones in Ukraine’s south, but wreckage causes fire near Odesa

All eight attack drones were downed over the southern oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 7-8 January, but a fire broke out due to wreckage falling in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South has reported that overnight, their air defence units successfully downed all eight Russian Shahed-131/136 drones which the Russians had directed from the Black Sea towards Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

Service personnel from Air Command Pivden (South) and a combination of various Navy and Ground Forces units destroyed seven drones in Odesa Oblast, and 1 more in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Wreckage from one of the downed UAVs fell on open ground in Odesa Oblast, causing a fire. The fire was promptly extinguished, and there were no casualties or damage reported.

Support UP or become our patron!