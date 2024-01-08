Russians hit industrial facilities in Kharkiv and private home in Zmiiv, causing casualties – video

Russian troops struck at least four times in Kharkiv on the morning of 8 January, and in Zmiiv, they hit a private home; there are casualties in both cities.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Suspilne news outlet

Quote from Terekhov: "This morning, the enemy hit industrial facilities in the city. There is a fire and so far we know of one woman injured. Our rescue workers are already extinguishing the fire, and medics are working with the wounded woman."

Details: Syniehubov said that the Russians struck at least four times in Kharkiv. The type of weapons is being established. The information is being updated.

Later, Syniehubov said that a company and an educational institution had been damaged in Kharkiv. A 53-year-old woman has been wounded and taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

In Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district, a private residential building was hit. Doctors are providing assistance to two casualties, and preliminary reports indicate that two more people are under the rubble.

Update: As of 08:41, a 90-year-old man and a 60-year-old man have been rescued from the rubble in Zmiiv. Another woman remains under the rubble.

Pavlo Holodnikov, the mayor of Zmiiv, told Suspilne that three other houses had been damaged: windows had been smashed in one house, and the roof had been blown off another two-storey building.

"The last strike on the city was on 6 September 2023 in the area of the hospital," he added.

