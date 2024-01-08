All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Combined attack: missiles hit residential areas in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 8 January 2024, 08:22
Combined attack: missiles hit residential areas in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people
Rescue worker. Stock photo: SES

At least five explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 8 January. Residential areas were hit and at least four people were injured.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Malashko: "At 07:00, Zaporizhzhia woke up to a Russian missile attack. A total of five explosions rang out in the administrative centre of the oblast due to a combined attack of cruise and ballistic missiles from different directions."

Advertisement:

Details: The missiles hit residential areas, including open ground and areas near residential buildings.

As of 08:00, there have been reports of two casualties, a man and a woman. The information is preliminary and may be updated.

Updated: As of 09:29, the number of people injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased to four.

Emergency and rescue services are working at the scenes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhiamissile strikewar
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Sounds of explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia
Day of mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipro. In Zaporizhzhia, death toll from Russian attack rises to 9
Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to eight
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: