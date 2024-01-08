Combined attack: missiles hit residential areas in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people
At least five explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 8 January. Residential areas were hit and at least four people were injured.
Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Malashko: "At 07:00, Zaporizhzhia woke up to a Russian missile attack. A total of five explosions rang out in the administrative centre of the oblast due to a combined attack of cruise and ballistic missiles from different directions."
Details: The missiles hit residential areas, including open ground and areas near residential buildings.
As of 08:00, there have been reports of two casualties, a man and a woman. The information is preliminary and may be updated.
Updated: As of 09:29, the number of people injured in Zaporizhzhia has increased to four.
Emergency and rescue services are working at the scenes.
