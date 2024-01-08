All Sections
Russians failing to block Kupiansk or conduct successful attacks there

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 8 January 2024, 11:08
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian invaders continue to conduct active offensive operations in Kupiansk Forest and are trying to break through the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and advance towards Kupiansk, while the defenders manage to destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces  

Quote from Syrskyi: "The situation on the Kupiansk front remains difficult. The enemy continues to conduct active offensive operations in Kupiansk Forest, trying to break through the defences of our troops and advance towards the city. Intense combat actions in this area began in October 2023, and since then, the fierce struggle has not stopped.

The enemy storms settlements, shells them with artillery and uses aircraft every day. Now the enemy is storming our positions in the area of Synkivka to further block Kupiansk."

Details: Syrskyi said that the commanders and staffs of Ukrainian units are well aware of the situation, constantly conduct reconnaissance, analyse the enemy's actions and make all necessary decisions.

"Our soldiers are giving a relevant response to the enemy and destroying its plans. There are constant escalations on this front, but our Defence Forces manage to destroy the enemy's offensive potential and inflict significant losses on them," noted Syrskyi.

Background: In a report on 6 January, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Russian forces could step up efforts to capture Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast in the coming weeks but were not ready for large-scale offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast.

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastArmed ForceswarUkraine
