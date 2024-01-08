All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force explains mixed air defence results in latest Russian attack: too many ballistic missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 January 2024, 12:10
Ukraine's Air Force explains mixed air defence results in latest Russian attack: too many ballistic missiles
Patriot. Photo: the Ukrainian Air Force

The Russian forces targeted Ukraine on the night of 7-8 January with numerous ballistic missiles which, Ukraine’s Air Force says, the country lacks modern Western air defence systems to destroy. 

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "A large number of ballistic missiles were fired by the enemy, including Kinzhals and missiles that lock on the target along a ballistic trajectory (Kh-22s), six (ballistic) Iskanders, and S-300/S-400 missiles. All of them fly on a ballistic trajectory.

Advertisement:

It should be understood that such targets can be shot down only by systems capable of doing it, in particular by Patriot systems.

That is why this is the result today. Many are already saying that the "percentage of downed missiles is low". The percentage remains the same as it was (in particular when it comes to Kh-101 missiles, with 18 out of 24 of them shot down).

Details: Ihnat also noted that 100% of the Shahed assault drones launched at Ukraine on the night of 7-8 January were shot down (8 out of 8 UAVs). He also said not all the missiles that the Russians had launched had reached their targets. However, these details would not be disclosed, so as not to "make life easier for the enemy".

Background: On the night of 7-8 January, the Russian occupiers fired 59 aerial weapons on Ukraine – missiles of various types and Shahed attack drones; 18 missiles and all eight Shaheds were shot down.

Previously: Kh-22/32 missiles fly on a ballistic trajectory, and special systems are needed to intercept them, such as Patriot air defence systems. The Russians have deployed more than 300 such missiles since the start of the full-scale invasion. No Kh-22/32 missile has ever been shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
missile strike
Russians launch 51 missiles and 8 attack drones at Ukraine: almost half were downed
Russians hit 4 oblasts with missiles: 4 people killed, 33 more injured
Shopping centre damaged, bus overturned, 1 dead and 31 injured including children in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: