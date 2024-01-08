Ukrainian forces destroy Russian orbital satellite jamming system – video

Ukrainian troops have discovered and destroyed a Russian Tіrada-2 electronic warfare system on the Donetsk front.

Source: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces on Telegram

Details: The Russian Tirada-2 electronic warfare system was reportedly discovered by operators from the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces in the course of reconnaissance operations on the Donetsk front.

The system is designed to disable communications satellites. The Russians completed its development in the autumn of 2018, and by spring 2019, Tіrada-2 was observed in occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Having determined the coordinates of the target, operators from the Special Operations Forces fired on it using a rocket unit of the Armed Forces. It is noted that due to the precision of the strike, the electronic warfare system was completely destroyed.

