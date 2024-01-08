All Sections
Zelenskyy invites Kuwait to join Global Peace Summit

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 15:31
Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

During a phone call with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Kuwait to take part in preparations for the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Source: Zelenskyy's press service

Quote: "Ukraine is actively working on further steps to implement the Peace Formula. The voice and stance of the Gulf states are essential in this regard.

Advertisement:

I have invited Kuwait to send a representative to the next meeting of advisers in Davos and to participate in the preparation of the upcoming Global Peace Summit."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Kuwait for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, voting on key Ukrainian resolutions at the UN, and providing power generators.

He told the emir about countering Russian missile terror and discussed prospects for cooperation between Kuwait and Ukraine in the energy and agricultural sectors.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was making every effort to restore peace, ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and remain a guarantor of global food security.

Afterwards, the President had a telephone conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain: "This is the first conversation with the leader of Bahrain in the history of bilateral relations."

With the King of Bahrain, Zelenskyy discussed bilateral cooperation, global food security and support of the Peace Formula: "I thanked the representative of Bahrain for participating in previous meetings of the advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula and invited him to the next meeting in Davos."

Advertisement:

Advertisement: