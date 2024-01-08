All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish EU Commissioner threatens to block Ukraine's duty-free trade with EU

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 January 2024, 14:28
Polish EU Commissioner threatens to block Ukraine's duty-free trade with EU
Stock photo: Getty Images

Janusz Wojciechowski, the European Commissioner for Agriculture, has warned of a new crisis that could be triggered by excessive agricultural imports from Ukraine to the EU, saying he may not support a new European Commission (EC) regulation on the extension of duty-free trade with Ukraine.

Source: a letter from Wojciechowski to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Valdis Dombrovskis, EC Vice-President for Trade, as reported by European Pravda, citing Polish media outlet RMF FM

Details: The letter sets out the Polish commissioner's position on the proposed new EC regulation on extending the duty-free trade regime with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

RMF FM has unofficially learned that Janusz Wojciechowski will not support the regulation unless his proposals are taken into account. The EC's internal consultations on this issue end tomorrow.

Wojciechowski is proposing that the new regulation should contain safeguard provisions similar to those that the EC applied in the past to imports of Ukrainian rapeseed, maize, sunflower and wheat.

The Polish commissioner is also advocating for quantitative restrictions on sugar and poultry, imports of which, he believes, are growing rapidly and threaten to destabilise the EU market.

"The extension of trade privileges for Ukraine under the EU regulation, which expires this year, without safeguards and quantitative restrictions threatens to trigger a new crisis of excess imported agricultural products from Ukraine," Wojciechowski said in the letter.

The European Commissioner noted that the EU "should rethink the concept of its aid, which implies unlimited openness". He blames the current state of affairs on Russia, which is blockading the Black Sea and pushing Ukraine out of its traditional markets in Asia and Africa.

Wojciechowski reiterated his proposal to support the transit of Ukrainian grain to EU seaports from which it can be transported on to African and Asian markets.

Background:

  • The European Commission announced in September that it would not extend restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine beyond 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to restrict imports from its side.
  • Despite this, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have decided to impose unilateral restrictions, with Warsaw saying their restrictions will remain in place indefinitely. Slovakia’s ban will last until the end of the year.
  • The European Commission said in late November that it has observed no adverse effects of Ukrainian agricultural imports on European markets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
EU
European Commission condemns Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine
Zelenskyy holds meeting with heads of Parliament and Cabinet of Ministers on relations with EU and NATO
Ukraine pulled EU out of "coma of non-expansion" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: