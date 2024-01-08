All Sections
45 people injured in large-scale Russian attack on Monday – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 January 2024, 20:14
45 people injured in large-scale Russian attack on Monday – Zelenskyy
The aftermath of the missile attack. Photo: State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine

45 people were injured in the Russian large-scale attack on 8 January, and 4 people have been reported dead.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 8 January

Quote: "This morning, unfortunately, began with a large-scale missile attack once again. Kharkiv and the oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Khmelnytskyi Oblast. 45 people were injured, and as of this time, four people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families and friends! The terrorist state will definitely feel our response."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, emergency and rescue operations are still underway in Donetsk, Kherson, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts after the Russian army's attacks.

Ukraine's President also said that he had held a meeting on further international agenda and announced an eventful month in foreign policy.

Quote: "Many steps will be taken, and I am confident that we will be able to strengthen our state. Our air defence system. Our work with partners on drones. As well as on sanctions against Russia, those that have already been imposed... It is vital to eliminate any possible schemes to circumvent sanctions. We are also working on new sanctions: the architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened. 

And another priority is to expedite practical decisions for the use of Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine and their subsequent confiscation to restore justice."

Subjects: Zelenskyymissile strikewar
