All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces record 55 combat clashes in 24 hours, Russians storm left bank of Dnipro River – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 January 2024, 20:47
Ukrainian Armed Forces record 55 combat clashes in 24 hours, Russians storm left bank of Dnipro River – General Staff
Photo: 501st Marine Battalion

Over the last day, 55 combat clashes took place on the frontline, with Russia launching 55 missile strikes and 16 airstrikes, and firing 16 times from multiple rocket launchers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 January

Quote: "The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, the enemy made nine unsuccessful assault operations over the last day, but Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy. Rocket Forces destroyed two enemy ammunition storage points."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled five attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack east of Terny in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 Russian attacks near Avdiivka, Sieverne and Tonenke, and another 14 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops seven times.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
General Staff
Ukrainian troops repel over 20 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff
Largest number of attacks repelled in Avdiivka front on Sunday
Ukrainian defenders kill 860 more invaders and destroy 36 artillery systems
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: