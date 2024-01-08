All Sections
Russians hit Khmelnytskyi Oblast with missiles: 2 people killed

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 8 January 2024, 09:07

A total of six explosions rang out in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the morning of 8 January during a combined missile attack on Ukraine by the Russians.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Khmelnytskyi Oblast woke up to attacks by the Ruscists today. As a result of these attacks, at least six explosions rocked the oblast. Emergency and rescue services are working at the scenes of the attacks."

Update: According to the oblast administration, Ukraine’s air defence shot down two missiles during an air raid in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. 

However, the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the oblast.

A fire broke out, which is being contained by units of the State Emergency Service.

As of 10:45, two fatalities amongst the civilian population have been reported. 

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported while the air-raid warning was in effect that the cruise missiles had changed their course and had flown into the airspace of Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The residents of Starokostiantyniv and Shepetivka were urged to stay in shelters. 

Subjects: Khmelnytskyi Oblastmissile strikewarcasualties
