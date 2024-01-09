All Sections
29 December large-scale attack: death toll in Kyiv rises to 33

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 9 January 2024, 13:54
The aftermath of the missile attack on 29.12.2023. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The body of another person killed in the city of Kyiv in the 29 December large-scale Russian missile attack was found on 9 January. The number of people killed in the attack on the capital rose to 33.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "During the dismantling of destroyed construction parts at a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district, signs of another person killed were found. This information was confirmed by the National Police.

As of this moment, the Ruscists’ missiles killed 33 people in the city of Kyiv on 29 December."

Previously: On 3 January, the State Emergency Service reported that search and rescue operations after the 29 December large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv had been completed.

Background:

  • On the night of 28-29 December and the morning of 29 December, Russia conducted its most large-scale air attack on Ukraine yet. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit.
  • On the second day after the attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 39 people had been killed. Later, the death toll grew daily as more people were found under the rubble.
  • Then the occupiers launched 158 air targets at Ukraine – drones and missiles of various types. Air defence systems managed to destroy 114 of them.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force said that the Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons available to it.

