German weapons to be repaired in West of Ukraine, mainly Leopard 1 tanks

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 14:06
German weapons to be repaired in West of Ukraine, mainly Leopard 1 tanks
Leopard 1A5, Rheinmetall.com

The German defence company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH is constructing a repair centre in the west of Ukraine. The centre will focus on restoring a number of samples of German armament and military equipment which are in service in the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Marcus Faber, member of the committee for the Defence of Germany and member of Bundestag, on Twitter; Defense Express

Quote: "The FFG company – Flensburger Fahrzeugbaugesellschaft – is building a repair centre for armoured equipment which is in need of repairs, mainly that which was provided by Germany, in the west of Ukraine.

For Ukraine it means a huge increase of efficiency since there will be no need for costly and long-lasting transportation of the equipment abroad, and the Armed Forces will be able to teach their mechanics on site."

Details: Faber also noted that the visit to the site had shown that "the money of German taxpayers are being put to good use" and the value of German military aid is maintained.

He did not disclose the full list of armament which would undergo maintenance in the centre but named Leopard 1A5 tanks which are already being used by the Ukrainian military as an example.

Defense Express assumes that the whole range of weapons FFG is capable of repairing may be included, such as engineering machines Wisent 1, 2A1 Dachs and IRIS-T launchers.

Specifically, 99 Leopard 1A5DK tanks which were stored by FFG are to be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background: In July 2023, Oleksii Makieiev, Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, posted a photo proving the creation of a joint company by the German FFG and the Ukrainian defence-industrial complex. FFG INDUSTRIES UKRAINE LLC was registered the day before.

Earlier, FFG reported about "a special agreement about cooperation signed with the Agency for Defence Procurement" with the goal of "further increasing Ukraine’s defence capacity, facilitating mobilisation persistence, protection from emergencies, national security and defence".

Subjects: GermanyweaponsUkraine
