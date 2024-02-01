Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
Thursday, 1 February 2024, 07:14
Russia attacked Ukraine with four Shahed attack drones on the night of 31 January-1 February, two of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "Last night, the enemy launched four Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Two were destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast!"
Background:
- The Air Force reported the threat of the Russians launching drones in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 31 January-1 February.
