Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence

Ukraine's Air Force. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with four Shahed attack drones on the night of 31 January-1 February, two of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy launched four Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Two were destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast!"

Background:

The Air Force reported the threat of the Russians launching drones in several Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 31 January-1 February.

