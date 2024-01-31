Media show aftermath of Russia's evening strike on Kharkiv – photo

The aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv on 30 January. Photo: Suspilne

The Russians struck the centre of the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 30 January, with the media publishing photos from the site of the Russian Shahed strike.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Suspilne published the first photos from the site of a Russian drone strike on the centre of Kharkiv on the evening of 30 January.

An 86-year-old man suffered bruising to his head as a result of the attack.

In addition, according to the police, a 44-year-old man suffered from concussion, and a 58-year-old man had an acute stress reaction.

A residential building also caught fire in Saltivka district as a result of the drone strike.

