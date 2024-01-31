Media show aftermath of Russia's evening strike on Kharkiv – photo
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 02:10
The Russians struck the centre of the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 30 January, with the media publishing photos from the site of the Russian Shahed strike.
Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast Police
Details: Suspilne published the first photos from the site of a Russian drone strike on the centre of Kharkiv on the evening of 30 January.
An 86-year-old man suffered bruising to his head as a result of the attack.
In addition, according to the police, a 44-year-old man suffered from concussion, and a 58-year-old man had an acute stress reaction.
A residential building also caught fire in Saltivka district as a result of the drone strike.
