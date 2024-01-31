All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media show aftermath of Russia's evening strike on Kharkiv – photo

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 02:10
Media show aftermath of Russia's evening strike on Kharkiv – photo
The aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv on 30 January. Photo: Suspilne

The Russians struck the centre of the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 30 January, with the media publishing photos from the site of the Russian Shahed strike.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Suspilne published the first photos from the site of a Russian drone strike on the centre of Kharkiv on the evening of 30 January.

Advertisement:

An 86-year-old man suffered bruising to his head as a result of the attack.

In addition, according to the police, a 44-year-old man suffered from concussion, and a 58-year-old man had an acute stress reaction.

A residential building also caught fire in Saltivka district as a result of the drone strike.

 
THE AFTERMATH OF THE STRIKE ON KHARKIV ON 30 JANUARY. PHOTO: SUSPILNE
 

THE AFTERMATH OF THE STRIKE ON KHARKIV ON 30 JANUARY. PHOTO: SUSPILNE

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivShahed droneexplosionfire
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
Kharkiv
Russian Shaheds hit Kharkiv, causing fire
Ukrainian Armed Forces explain if another Russian offensive on Kharkiv is possible: No threat from north for now
Death toll of 23 January attack on Kharkiv rises to 11 people
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: