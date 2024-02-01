Aftermath of Russian attacks: some parts of Kherson without electricity and trolleybuses not running

The city of Kherson has been partially left without electricity and trolleybuses have not been running as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city was partially left without electricity as a result of enemy night attacks. This (the attacks – ed.), in particular, is preventing trolleybuses from operating on their routes."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko reported that emergency crews are repairing the network.

Support UP or become our patron!