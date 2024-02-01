All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Aftermath of Russian attacks: some parts of Kherson without electricity and trolleybuses not running

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 February 2024, 09:22
Aftermath of Russian attacks: some parts of Kherson without electricity and trolleybuses not running
Workers from Khersonelektrotrans repair overhead contact line damaged due to Russian attacks. Stock photo: Suspilne. Kherson

The city of Kherson has been partially left without electricity and trolleybuses have not been running as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city was partially left without electricity as a result of enemy night attacks. This (the attacks – ed.), in particular, is preventing trolleybuses from operating on their routes."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko reported that emergency crews are repairing the network.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonpower
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
Kherson
Russians attack Kherson, damaging shops, house and power grid – video
Russian forces attack Kherson again, explosions rock areas near Dnipro river bank
Explosions heard in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: