Aftermath of Russian attacks: some parts of Kherson without electricity and trolleybuses not running
Thursday, 1 February 2024, 09:22
The city of Kherson has been partially left without electricity and trolleybuses have not been running as a result of Russian attacks.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The city was partially left without electricity as a result of enemy night attacks. This (the attacks – ed.), in particular, is preventing trolleybuses from operating on their routes."
Advertisement:
Details: Mrochko reported that emergency crews are repairing the network.
Support UP or become our patron!