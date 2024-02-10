Explosions heard in Izmail in Odesa Oblast

The firefighter is putting out the fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Explosions have rung out in Odesa Oblast on the night of 9-10 February.

Source: Suspilne with reference to its own correspondents

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast.

Background:

In the evening of 9 February, the Russians launched attack UAVs.

All groups of drones attacked Odesa Oblast.

Around midnight, it was reported that a 44-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to the forearm in Odesa.

