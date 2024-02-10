Explosions heard in Izmail in Odesa Oblast
Saturday, 10 February 2024, 00:59
Explosions have rung out in Odesa Oblast on the night of 9-10 February.
Source: Suspilne with reference to its own correspondents
Details: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast.
Background:
- In the evening of 9 February, the Russians launched attack UAVs.
- All groups of drones attacked Odesa Oblast.
- Around midnight, it was reported that a 44-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to the forearm in Odesa.
