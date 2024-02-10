All Sections
Explosions heard in Izmail in Odesa Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 00:59
Explosions heard in Izmail in Odesa Oblast
The firefighter is putting out the fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Explosions have rung out in Odesa Oblast on the night of 9-10 February.

Source: Suspilne with reference to its own correspondents

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast.

Background:

Subjects: explosionOdesa Oblast
